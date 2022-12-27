PTI postpones verification of MNAs’ resignations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday has decided not to appear in the National Assembly, tomorrow, for the confirmation of the resignations tendered by the MNAs due to the non-availability of the Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

PTI was expected to visit NA tomorrow for the confirmation of the resignations of MNAs, but due to the unavailability of the speaker, the decision has been postponed.

Imran Khan was also scheduled to address the MNAs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad.

The NA speaker has invited PTI MNAs for verification of their resignation in pursuance of Paragraph(b)of Sub-Rule(2)of Rule 43 of Rules of Procedure & Conduct of Business in NA, 2007.

The letter mentioned that MNAs of PTI were earlier invited in the Chamber of NA speaker for verification of resignation from 06th to 10th June 2022 but none of them came for verification of their resignation.

