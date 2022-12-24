PTI prohibited funding case: Court extends interim bail of two accused

LAHORE: A special court on Saturday extended the interim bail of two accused, involved in a case of prohibited funding against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

As per details, the Banking Court heard the interim bail petition of PTI leaders Tariq Shafi and Mubashir Ahmad in Prohibited funding case and summoned the lawyers to present their arguments.

The counsel to PTI leaders told the court that the other accused in this case Hamid Zaman’s bail application is already approved.

The accusations of prohibited funding is wrong and the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has complete record of this case, the lawyer added.

On the request of the counsel the court granted interim bail to PTI leaders Tariq Shafi and Mubashir Ahmad till January 13.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted its reply to Lahore High (LHC) regarding the prohibited funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The FIA maintained that the agency was not harassing former prime minister Imran Khan, reiterating that the call-up notices issued by FIA to PTI Chairman were in accordance with the law.

It is pertinent to note here that the Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

