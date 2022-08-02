PTI prohibited funding: PDM appoints heads of political, legal committees

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has appointed the heads of the political and legal committees to recommend action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the announcement of the prohibited funding case by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PDM leadership has constituted the political and legal committees to seek recommendations for an action against the PTI following ECP’s verdict in the prohibited funding case.

The ruling coalition agreed on taking strict decisions on the political and legal fronts against Imran Khan-led PTI. The legal committee comprised on experts from all PDM parties will forward its recommendations to take action against PTI.

READ: PTI PROHIBITED FUNDING VERDICT: GOVT MULLS OVER THREE LEGAL OPTIONS

Khursheed Shah will head the political committee while Azam Nazeer Tarar was appointed as the head of the legal committee.

Moreover, the political committee will suggest the political steps. The cabinet will give final approval to the suggestions made by legal committee. The decision was taken in the PDM heads’ meeting today.

The PDM heads’ meeting will be held again on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the ECP announced the much-awaited verdict in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

READ: MULTIPLE PTI DONORS POINT OUT ERRORS IN ‘PROHIBITED FUNDING’ VERDICT

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI has been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

The ECP also said that former prime minister Imran Khan submitted misdeclaration in the PTI prohibited funding case. The electoral watchdog also decided to issue a show-cause notice to the PTI to explain why the commission should not seize the funds it received.

Comments