PTI protest aimed at sabotaging SCO summit: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest is an attempt to sabotage the upcoming SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, the minister claimed that the PTI protest is a deliberate attempt to disrupt the important conference, which is scheduled to take place in Islamabad.

He alleged that the party is working against Pakistan’s interests and is being backed by Israel. “The PTI’s actions are part of a larger conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan,” Asif said. “Their protests are not just a coincidence, but a deliberate attempt to sabotage the SCO summit.”

Asif emphasized that the SCO summit is crucial for regional cooperation and that any attempts to disrupt it would have severe consequences. He urged political leaders, the judiciary, and citizens to understand the gravity of the situation and prioritize national interests.

Earlier, Interior Minister Senator Mohsin Naqvi said that the federal government will take every possible measure to prevent protest demonstrations in Islamabad

Addressing a presser, the interior minister said that many crucial diplomatic meetings and events are being held in Islamabad as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is visiting Pakistan as well as a Saudi delegation would also reach the capital city.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference will also be held in Islamabad.

“Keeping in view the current scenario, no one would be allowed to hold the demonstration,” he added. He asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to refrain from protests in Islamabad, citing security concerns and upcoming international events.

Mohsin Naqvi asked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reconsider his decision and defer the demonstration in Islamabad. The interior minister said that Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad and no one will be allowed to take law into hands.