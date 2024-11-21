PTI protest: IG Islamabad ‘seeks’ additional contingents from Punjab police

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has requested additional support from Punjab police ahead of PTI’s November 24 protest, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the request includes 2 DIGs, 10 DPOs, heavy contingents, shells, and elite force vehicles to ensure security and maintain law and order in the federal capital.

Punjab police have already deployed personnel to Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, and nearby districts. They’ve also begun considering deploying more personnel to Islamabad.

To maintain peace, Punjab police have completed preparations and assigned focal persons for each district.

In an earlier development, section 144 enforced in Rawalpindi over reports of ‘unrest’ ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest.

The decision was taken in a district intelligence committee meeting chaired by Rawalpindi DC Hassan Waqar Cheem.

Public gatherings, rallies and gatherings of more than four people have been banned in Rawalpindi in the wake of ‘unrest’, ‘extremism’ and ‘terrorism’ reports, the notification read.

It is to be noted that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has given a call for countrywide protests on November 24.

In a separate development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) presented ‘conditions’ to hold negotiations to withdraw its November 24 protest call.

The PTI demanded immediate relief for party founder Imran Khan, the sources said. “In exchange for relief to its founder, the PTI is ready to call off the protest,” they added.

The party asked from the government to quash all ‘fabricated’ cases against Imran Khan and his immediate release.

“If legal proceedings delay his release, Imran Khan should be transferred to Peshawar Jail,” one of the conditions set by PTI read.

The party also demanded an immediate release of other leaders imprisoned in various jails.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said that negotiations on the November 24 protest will only be commenced after the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Internet, mobile service

Mobile and internet services are likely to remain suspended in various parts of Pakistan, particularly in Islamabad and Punjab, amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest on November 24.

According to sources, the suspension may affect some districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad.

Sources within Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have claimed that mobile internet services will be suspended from November 22, with firewalls activated to slow down internet speeds and impact social media apps.

The authorities may also block internet and mobile services in specific locations, depending on the situation, sources added.