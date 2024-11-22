IHC orders not to allow PTI protest in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed the district administration to take all measures according to the law to maintain peace in capital.

The court announced the verdict on the petition of Traders Association of Islamabad against the call of protest by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on November 24.

The court in its order said that it is the responsibility of the administration not to allow violations of the law. It said that it should be ensured that there is no disruption in the business life of the citizens. Peaceful protest and Public Order 2024 is the prevailing law to get permission for sit-in, protest, rally etc.

The court ordered the Secretary Interior to form a committee headed by the Interior Minister or a relevant person and direct the committee to liaise with the PTI leadership.

It said that the committee should inform the PTI leadership of the sensitivity of the visit of the President of Belarus. The court believe that there must be something productive come out when this contact is made.

In the written order, it has been said that PTI should apply to the Deputy Commissioner seven days in advance for protest in Islamabad. The protest can be held after getting permission, the interior minister should convey this message to PTI leadership, it added.

The court directed the Ministry of Interior to resolve the matter through negotiations and sought written response from the parties at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing of the case till November 27.

It should be noted that a petition was filed against the PTI protest on behalf of the Traders Association against the PTI’s call for the protest in capital on November 24.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also appeared before the court during hearing and informed it regarding the sensitivity of the situation.

As PTI gears up for its Nov 24 protest in Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reiterated that no protest will be allowed in the federal capital as Belarus president along with a 65-member delegation is set for a state visit to Pakistan on November 24 and 25.

During a talk with the media after appearing before the Islamabad High Court, Naqvi categorically denied the reports about ongoing talks between the federal government and PTI founder Imran Khan regarding the Nov 24 protest.

The interior minister said that although he favours negotiations with the Opposition Party, however, he asserted that talks and threats do not go together.