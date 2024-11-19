PTI founder greenlights talks over Nov 24 protest: Aleema Khan

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, said that party founder Imran has approved negotiations over the November 24 protest call, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Aleema Khan revealed that Ali Amin Gandapur and Barrister Gohar met with Imran Khan to provide updates on preparations for the November 24 protest.

She added that the PTI Imran Khan, gave permission for negotiations regarding their demands and granted time until Thursday for discussions.

Aleema emphasised that political parties should always keep doors open for dialogue and highlighted that peaceful protest is a constitutional right of the people.

Aleema Khan further stressed the need for upholding the rule of law, judicial independence, release of detainees, and addressing issues like vote theft.

Read More: Nov 24 will be loyalty test for PTI members: Bushra Bibi

On November 18, an alleged audio call of Bushra Bibi, the wife of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, surfaced, in which she can be heard instructing party officials to devise strategies to prevent arrests during the November 24 protest.

In the audio recorded at CM House, Bushra Bibi can be heard discussing strategies to avoid arrest, ensure loyalty for Imran, and counter the internet blockade.

“November 24 will be a loyalty test for PTI members,” she said in a purported audio.

Bushra Bibi directed the party officials to share videos with local and international media to counter the internet blockade.

“Those who do not have video won’t be given party tickets (to contest polls) in the future.

It is pertinent to note that the incarcerated Imran Khan announced the final date for a protest in Islamabad.

The PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khan broke the news in front of the media after holding a meeting with Imran Khan. Aleema Khan stated that her brother has decided on November 24 as the date for the final protest in the federal capital.

She claimed that the PTI’s mandate was stolen on February 9 and selected people were given the power, who in return deprived people of their rights after the 26th amendment.

On November 9, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur said that he would not return home until the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.