PTI protests: Aleema, Uzma Khan’s remand extended by two days

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday extended the physical remand of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan by two more days in vandalism cases, ARY News reported.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the reserved verdict.

On Tuesday, the court had remanded Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in police custody for two days

The case against Aleema, Uzma and others had been registered under terrorism charges at Kohsar Police Station of the federal capital.

On October 6, the Islamabad police arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists including party founder Imran Khan’s sisters attempting to reach D-Chowk for a planned protest.

Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, the sisters of Imran Khan, were detained by the police when they arrived at D-Chowk to join the party workers in the planned demonstration.