D-Chowk protest: PTI founder booked in five more cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been booked in five more cases related to protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, ARY News reported, 

As per details, President PTI Islamabad Aamir Masood Mughal has been booked at Tarnol police station. The FIR at Tarnol police station has nominated Ali Amin Gandapur, the PTI founder Imran Khan, and 34 others.

In the case registered at Tarnol police station, 350 unidentified individuals have also been named, and the case has been filed under 13 different charges, including terrorism.

At Karachi Company police station, a case was filed under eight serious charges, naming Imran Khan, Barrister Gohar, and Barrister Saif.

The case also accuses Azam Swati and Khalid Khurshid of financial support. Twenty other individuals and 250 unidentified persons have also been named.

A case was registered at Ramna police station under six serious charges, naming 50 unidentified individuals, including the PTI founder. Another case was filed at Golra police station under six serious charges, naming 32 people, including the PTI founder, and 200 unidentified suspects.

At the I-9 police station, a case was registered under ten serious charges, naming Imran Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, former Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, and Malik Amir, along with 19 other individuals and 300 unidentified people.

