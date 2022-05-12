PTI pushing Pakistan towards civil war: Ahsan Iqbal

London: PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that PTI is pushing the country towards civil war by launching an organized campaign against national institutions.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal did a press briefing along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in London. Imran Khan is pushing the country towards chaos by launching an organized campaign against institutions, he said.

He added that the country is under severe financial and political crisis, and immediate and effective actions need to be taken. Economic revival is the government’s first priority and all necessary decisions would be made by taking Alliant parties into confidence, Ahsan said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that they have come to London to take a guideline from their leader Mian Nawaz Sharif. Some things can only be discussed face to face and not via video link, he added. No decision would be made without taking alliants into confidence, he added.

All government and party officials have travelled and are staying in London out of their own pocket, Rana clarified.

He added that Imran Khan derailed the country’s economy and political norms. The PTI chairman is misleading the youth of the country, he added.

Comments