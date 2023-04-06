‘PTI ready for nationwide movement if govt rejects SC verdict’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has said that they are ready to launch a nationwide movement if the incumbent government rejects the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Fawad Chaudhry said that national institutions will protect the Constitution. He added that it is inevitable to end political instability to bring economic stability to the country.

The PTI vice president expressed hopes that the national institutions will back the Constitution instead of a government. He admitted that the government has the right to file a review petition against the SC verdict in the election delay case.

He announced that PTI will launch a massive movement if all constitutional paths are closed. “There is only one way to delay election if the government commits a constitutional violation and martial law is imposed. The nation will decide its fate if martial law is imposed.”

He alleged that the government is amending judicial laws just to facilitate PML-N Quaid, Nawaz Sharif.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the crisis is prevailing due to the stubbornness of the government in not implementing the Constitution which states to organise elections in 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly.

The PTI leader said that the rulers want to snatch the voting rights of the nation. He added that all decisions of the caretaker ministers will be unconstitutional after April 22.

He asked the election commission to send a reference to the Supreme Court and begin the process of constituting a new caretaker government.

Earlier in the month, Chaudhry said that the rulership is not a permanent thing and the current rulers will face accountability soon.

While addressing the lawyers convention in Islamabad on April 3, Fawad Chaudhry said that the legal fraternity exhibited solidarity with the judiciary and the Constitution. “The voices of lawyers show that the protectors of the Constitution are present here.”

