PTI rejects cypher case hearing in Attock jail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected the transfer of cypher case hearing against the former prime minister to Attock jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, the party spokesperson said that PTI urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the human rights violation.

The international and local human rights organizations should raise voices against the unconstitutional measures, the PTI spokesperson added.

PTI spokesperson said that there is no room for secret trails behind closed doors in the constitution of Pakistan.

Earlier, the hearing of cypher case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was shifted to the Attock jail.

As per details, the notification issued by the law ministry stated that the ministry permitted the hearing of cypher case against the former prime minister in Attock jail.

The cypher case against the PTI chairman will be heard by Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain in Attock jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that a special court in Islamabad ordered Attock Jail authorities — where the former premier is incarcerated — to keep the PTI chairman in judicial lockup in cypher case.

The order comes hours after IHC suspended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case.

The special court ordered jail authorities to produce Imran Khan on Aug 30 in connection with the cypher case.