PTI rejects Karachi census

KARACHI: President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter Aftab Siddiqui rejected the Karachi census, ARY News reported.

As per details, Aftab Siddiqui said that PTI rejected the census in Karachi and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) cannot distance themselves from the conspiracy against the Karachi census.

If MQM-P is concerned about the Karachi census they would have left the PDM coalition. Both PPP and MQM-P are involved in this conspiracy.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that they will not accept the census results.

He said that he will present his reservations on the census in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He revealed that the census is not conducted in Kashmore, Ghotki and several other areas of Sindh and the Census must be conducted in the entire Pakistan in the right manner.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman earlier demanded an extension on the date of the digital census till everyone is counted.

He said that the according to the data of the K-Electric and the National Database Registration Authority (NDRA) the population of Karachi is over 30 million.