PTI releases new schedule for Islamabad long march

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday released new schedule of its long march towards the federal capital Islamabad, ARY News reported.

PTI Hammad Azhar took to Twitter and shared image of the party’s new proposed schedule.

As per the new schedule, PTI’s long march would reach Jhelum on November 6 (Sunday) after passing through Gujranwala, Ghakar, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Lalamusa, Kharian, Sarai Alamgir and Jhelum.

حقیقی مارچ اب ایک پرامن انقلاب بن چکا ہے۔مقامی لوگ پورا راستہ باہر نکل کر عمران خان کا استقبال کر رہیں ہیں۔ نتیجاتاً مارچ متوقع رفتار سے آہستہ چل رہا ہے۔ نیا شیڈول نیچے درج ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/wLPNGVrDOa — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 1, 2022



While addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said that he had submitted an alternate plan for the ongoing long march to party chief Imran Khan, adding that they there might be a delay in reaching Islamabad which was originally scheduled for November 4.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will resume its long march journey towards Islamabad from Gujranwala’s Chan da Qila today.

Punjab CM spokesperson Musarrat Cheema said that the long march will resume from Chan da Qila, Gujranwala at noon on the fifth day. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf halted the fourth day’s activities in Chand Da Qila, Gujranwala.

Addressing the participants in Eminabad yesterday, former prime minister Imran Khan said that it will take wight to nine days to reach Islamabad.

“It will take us 8-9 days to reach Islamabad,” he said, inviting people from across the country to join him in the “struggle for freedom”.

