PTI to resign if reservations on Shehbaz not addressed: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Former information and law minister Fawad Chaudhry said PTI parliamentarians will step down from the parliament if their reservations against the nomination of the joint opposition candidate for Prime Minister election Shehbaz Sharif are not accepted.

He made the statement regarding the PML- N President Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination while talking to the media here on Sunday.

Fawad Chaudhry said the party has pitted former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for the election against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for the Prime Minister elections.

The former minister said a decision will be regarding the resignation from assemblies in the party’s parliamentary committee meeting.

The PTI leader said their plan for the upcoming general elections will be devised within the coming weeks or months. He added they will come up with a comprehensive plan.

Fawad Chaudhry, commenting on the political situation that took place on the day of the no-confidence election, said the nation did not accept Supreme Court judges coming to the court at midnight.

The PTI leader asked the masses to protest against the foreign conspiracies in the country like former prime minister Imran Khan.

Moreover, Fawad Chaudhry said that the nation expects the PTI’s founder to lead from the front. He said it will be unjust if no one stands up to it.

