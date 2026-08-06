KARACHI: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) town chairman in Karachi has approached the Sindh High Court (SHC), seeking the disqualification of four vice chairpersons from his own party for allegedly violating party discipline during a budget session.

Chairman of the Saddar Town Municipal Corporation (TMC), Mansoor Ahmed Shaikh, filed the petition before the SHC’s constitutional bench against four elected vice chairpersons of union councils in Saddar Town.

According to the petition, the respondents — Murtaza, Muhammad Salman, Abdul Rehman and Noreen — voted against the party policy during the town’s budget session despite having been elected on PTI tickets.

The petitioner argued that the four members secured their mandate under the PTI banner but violated party discipline by voting contrary to the party’s directives.

Mansoor Ahmed Shaikh requested the court to declare the four vice chairpersons disqualified.

During the hearing, the respondents sought time to file their replies. The constitutional bench granted the request and adjourned the proceedings for four weeks.

Case registered over clash between two groups at MQM HQ in Karachi

Earlier, Police registered a case against two groups following a clash at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) headquarters in Bahadurabad, Karachi.

The confrontation reportedly began while the Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui group was holding a meeting on Independence Day celebrations. During the session, members of the Mustafa Kamal faction, led by Anees Qaimkhani, arrived at the headquarters to hold a separate meeting.