PTI seeks JUI-F’s support in PM, NA speaker elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sought Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) support in the elections for Prime Minister (PM) and National Assembly (NA) speaker slots, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI delegation comprising its nominees for Prime Minister Omar Ayub and NA speaker Amir Dogar and others reached JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad.

Omar Ayub, the PTI’s nominee for the prime minister’s slot, said that they called on the JUI-F chief to seek their support in the election process. “We came here with a request to vote for the PTI’s nominees in the elections for prime minister and National Assembly speaker slots,” Omar Ayub.

When asked by a journalist, if the PTI founder is aware of the development, the PTI leader replied “Yes”. He said that many political parties have reservations on the elections results.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaiser said that both parties have the same stance that the results should be announced as per Forms 45. “We (PTI and JUI-F) will move forward together in the parliament as well,” he added.

Asad Qaisar said that the country cannot flourish until the rule of law is established.

Earlier on February 15, PTI delegation led by Asad Qaiser and comprising Amir Dogar, Barrister Saif, Fazal Muhammad, and Umair Niazi called on JUI-F chief Moulana Fazalur Rehman at his residence and conveyed the party’s founder message to him.

The sources privy to the development said that both the parties discussed matters related to ‘massive rigging’ in the recently held General Elections 2024. Moulana Fazalur Rehman and the PTI delegation expressed severe reservations about the election results.