PTI seeks permission for Lahore public gathering

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday has sought permission from Lahore’s local administration to hold a public rally in the provincial capital of Punjab on April 21, ARY News reported.

As per details, a letter penned to the Lahore deputy commissioner states that PTI is going to hold a public gathering in the city on April 21 for which they should be given persmission.

The letter says former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan will be the chief guest of the public gathering.

It may be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going to hold public gathering in Lahore against the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also rescheduled its public rally in Karachi which was scheduled to take place on April 17.

This was announced by former governor Sindh Imran Ismail in a post shared on Twitter.

The PTI has launched a public campaign nationwide with Prime Minister Imran Khan scheduled to address public rallies in major cities of the country. The first public gathering will be held in Peshawar today.

