PTI seeks permission for Minar-e-Pakistan rally

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought permission for a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The application was given to the district administration by PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz.

On the other hand, the district admin has denied receiving any application from PTI for the Minar-e-Pakistan rally.

According to the district admin, the permission for Minar-e-Pakistan rally would be given by district intelligence committee by reviewing all safety measures as PSL final is also scheduled on March 19.

Imran Khan announces rally on March 19

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has announced to hold a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday.

A large number of PTI workers and supporters attended the rally led by chairman Imran Khan. After crossing different routes, the rally reached Data Darbar where the PTI chief addressed the workers.

While addressing PTI activists and supporters during an election rally in Lahore, Imran Khan said that the ‘imported government’ is imposing restrictions to suppress the voices in support of the PTI. He added that he will never forget the martyred PTI activist Zille Shah.

He vowed that the responsible policemen in the Zille Shah murder will face penalties. Khan said that this is not his personal fight but for the whole nation. “I take to streets despite facing threats to my life. Our country is now on brinks of destruction and we are struggling to get real independence.”

