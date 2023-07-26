PTI Senator Dr Zarqa’s clinics sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: Two clinics of Dr Zarqa Suharwardy – a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senator who responded to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s objectionable remarks against the PTI lawmakers – were sealed by a team of Punjab health department after conducting a surprise raid in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A Punjab health department’s team conducted a surprise raid at the PTI Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy in Lahore on late Tuesday night and sealed the clinic.

Deputy District Health Office Cantt said in a statement that ‘Some FSC-passed girls were running the whole clinic and Dr Zarqa was not present there.”

He further claimed that the team did not found Punjab Healthcare Commission’s licence in the clinic. “We also found dengue larvae in the clinic and a case is registered under the dengue control act.”

READ: Khawaja Asif’s remarks about PTI women create furore in NA

The PTI senator runs a skin diseases clinic in Lahore and accountants of the clinic were arrested. Additionally, her clinic was also sealed by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The LDA spokesperson said that Dr Zarqa was illegally using the residential house for commercial purposes.

In a Twitter message, the PTI senator said that a health department team conducted a raid last night and seized all records besides sealing the clinic. She alleged that the staffers were harassed and it was part of political revenge which is being borne by PTI and the people associated with it.

She termed it ‘state oppression’ by the PTI chief’s opponents which made them difficult to live and work in the country.

آج صبح میرے لاہور میں واقع دو کلینکس کو محکمہ ہیلتھ نے ریڈ مار کر سیل کردیا ہے، وہاں موجود میرے اسٹاف کے ساتھ زور زبردستی کی گئی اور یہ اسی سیاسی انتقام کی کڑی ہے جو کہ میری پارٹی اور اس سے جڑے لوگ برداشت کررہے ہیں، ریاستی جبر کی انتہا ہے، اس ملک میں رہنا تو کیا کام کرنا بھی… pic.twitter.com/wTM2nAki5w — Senator Dr. Zarqa Taimur (@drzarqa) July 26, 2023

While talking to ARY News, Dr Zarqa said that PML-N always exhibited ‘Gullu Butt’ style after failing to give a mannerly response. She added that she may be arrested by the authorities tomorrow.

The senator suggested the government to peacefully and honourably spend 18 days left remaining in its tenure.

She said that doctors came to their clinics after appointments of the patients. “My clinic is registered with CRA and I am also a registered doctor in PMDC. We are being targeted in vengeful actions by political opponents for supporting the PTI chief.”

Dr Zarqa said that she will given legal response to those who are behind the vengeful actions.

Yesterday, Defence Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif made objectionable remarks against the PTI women politicians which was responded to by Senator Dr Zarqa.

While speaking on the floor of the assembly, Dr Zarqa responded to Khawaja Asif’s remarks without naming him that politicians must think before saying anything to maintain their respect before the people.

She said that they respect everyone and an individual’s character and morality is the true identity. The senator added that she was worried on what remarks were given here in the parliament.