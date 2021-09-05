PTI senator Saifullah Abro’s convoy ‘attacked’ in Larkana

LARKANA: A convoy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Saifullah Abro reportedly came under attack in the Larkana district on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI leader Saifullah Abro’s convoy was allegedly attacked when he was on its way to address a public gathering in Larkana’s Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

He said in a statement that unknown people also entered into the jalsa gah (public gathering spot) and tortured participants of the public rally.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail condemned the attack on Saifullah Abro’s convoy in Larkana and summoned a report from IGP Sindh Mushtaq Mehar.

Earlier in August, the convoy of the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh had been attacked by armed assailants in Nawabshah.

The assailants opened fire on Haleem Adil Sheikh’s convoy and hurled stones on the vehicles in Nawabshah. However, the opposition leader escaped safely from the location.

The opposition leader had said that Asad Zardari, Imran Zardari, Babu Domki and others were involved in the firing incident.