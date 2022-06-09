Thursday, June 9, 2022
Web Desk

PTI senators boycott parliament's joint session

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed has said that PTI senators would not participate in parliament’s joint session today, ARY News reported. 

The PTI leader took to Twitter and said that the electoral reforms bill to be presented and passed in the parliament’s joint session today will deprive overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote. While the NAB reforms bill’s purpose is to give a renewed NRO to the ‘imported government’, he added.

 He said that the abolishment of the electronic voting machine (EVM) would raise questions about the result of the upcoming elections.

The government had already passed the bills from the National Assembly and the Senate, but the President had sent the bills back for review raising legal and moral concerns.

The head of the state had advised the Parliamentary committees to review both the bills. The bills were passed in a hurry by the National Assembly on May 26 and by the Senate on May 27, 2022, the president remarked.

