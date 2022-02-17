PTI Sindh office bearers resign over differences

KARACHI: Differences have emerged among the ranks of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh with top leaders resigning from their posts, hours after the new provincial setup was notified by General Secretary Asad Umar, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, PTI general secretary Asad Umar notified appointments of top office-bearers in the party including vice presidents, deputy general secretaries, and others.

However soon after the announcement, the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, who was appointed a senior vice president of the party in Sindh province resigned from his post.

Soon after his resignation, Ali Junejo also announced to quit his position as vice president, followed by the resignation of the newly-appointed general secretary of Mirpurkhas division, Akbar Ali.

The resignations cited the same reason with newly-appointed office bearers saying that they were unable to perform their duties owing to their extraordinary engagements. They, however, said that would continue to work as an activist of the party.

The sources within PTI, however, claimed that resignations have come over differences of party leaders with the newly-appointed head of PTI Sindh Ali Zaidi.

