PTI names new vice presidents, deputy general secretaries

LAHORE: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Railways Azam Swati has been nominated as senior vice presidents of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) as the party announced names of its office bearers following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the entire structure, ARY NEWS reported.

The notifications for the appointments were issued by the party’s general secretary Asad Umar.

Besides Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Swati, the party has also appointed Khan Muhammad Jamali and Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto as the senior vice presidents of the party.

The notification for vice presidents was also issued with Aijaz Chaudhry, Ibrahim Khan, Aftab Siddiqui, Advocate Ata Ullah, Atif Khan, Hamid ul Haq, Naseeb Ullah Marri, and Nawabzada Sharif Jogezai nominated for the position.

Sindh MPA Khurram Sher Zaman, Junaid Akbar, Khadim Hussain Wardak, Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Moula Baksh Soomro, Shahid Khattak, Zubair Niazi and Faisal Dawar have been posted as general secretaries of the party.

PTI had announced a new party structure, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved it over abysmal performance in the KP local bodies elections.

The announcement was made by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who said that Asad Umar has been appointed as the general secretary of the party while Aamer Kiani has been posted as additional secretary general.

Pervez Khattak will lead PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Zaidi in Sindh, Qasim Suri in Balochistan, Shafqat Mahmood in Punjab and Khusro Bakhtiyar in South Punjab, Fawad Chaudhry had said in a message from his Twitter handle.

