PTI sit-in: Govt seeks assurance on oath by Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has sought an affidavit, seeking compliance with 39 demands from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of their sit-in in the federal capital, ARY News reported.

Advocate General Jahangir Jadon has submitted the affidavit to the Islamabad High Court. The PTI has been asked by the Islamabad administration to submit a statement on oath regarding compliance with the 39 conditions for a sit-in in Islamabad during Haqiqi Azadi March.

As per the affidavit, the PTI was asked to submit an affidavit duly signed by former prime minister Imran Khan. As per the conditions set by the Islamabad administration, PTI will be allowed for a sit-in only for 24 hours.

Prior permission will be required for 12 persons who will be on the stage during the protest. PTI will not be allowed to use loudspeakers during the protest in the federal capital.

The PTI leaders have been asked to restrain from using ‘religion card’ and participants will not be allowed to bring any type of weapons during their protest in Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea seeking a no objection certificate (NOC) for the Islamabad sit-in.

