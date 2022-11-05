PTI stages nationwide protests against attack on Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has staged protests across the country against the attack on former prime minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad during party’s long march, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters and workers have staged protests across the country in line with party’s secretary-general Asad Umar’s directions.

In Karachi, protestors have staged protests at MA Jinnah Road and Numaish Chowrangi against the attack on PTI chief, while a main road in Umerkot, Sindh, has also also been blocked.

PTI workers are also protesting at Muzaffargarh’s Chenab bridge, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad and they have also blocked the roads. The commuters are facing severe difficulties.

فیصل آباد :

عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملے کے خلاف فیصل آباد میں احتجاج شروع- #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے pic.twitter.com/vlP0uFE16h — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 5, 2022

In Lahore, the Tehreek-e-Insaf workers have blocked the Mall Road in front of Governor Punjab, MM Alam Road and other major roads. PTI central leader Shafqat Mahmood also reached Liberty Chowk. The demonstrators have set fire to a chemical drum at Shahdara Chowk.

Meanwhile, Asad Qaiser was leading a protest in Swabi’s Chota Lahore, demanding justice for Imran Khan. The protestors were chanting slogans against the federal government.

Speaking to the protests, the former National Assembly (NA) Speaker said that the Pakhtuns were standing by Imran Khan and will not accept slavery. “I will visit every city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and protest for real freedom will continue”, he added.

On the other hand, PTI workers had blocked Motorway Interchange in Peshawar, demanding probe into attack on the former prime minister. The party workers have blocked the railway track in Okara as a protest against attack.

Police fire tear gas at protesters at Faizabad

Police have fired tear gas at protesters after PTI workers stage a protest in Faizabad. The protesters included women and children who were chanting anti-government slogans.

خوف کے بت ٹوٹ چکے ہیں pic.twitter.com/SW4PoclChI — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 5, 2022

Furthermore, the party workers have also blocked the Islamabad Expressway.

A day earlier, Asad Umar announced that countrywide protests will be held for the second consecutive day at 5pm on Saturday (today).

Taking to Twitter, Umar said the PTI’s local organisations would announce the location for the protests in their respective cities while he would be attending a demonstration at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

The announcement comes hours after Imran Khan addressed nation and called off the anti-government movement that he kicked off from Lahore on October 28.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

