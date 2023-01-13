PTI starts consultations for Punjab caretaker set-up

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started consultations for the caretaker set-up in Punjab after sending a summary to the governor for the dissolution of the provincial assembly, ARY News reported on Friday.

PTI chief Imran Khan chaired a consultative session of the central leadership to finalise the names for the caretaker set-up in Punjab. The session was attended by Fawad Chaudhry, Farrukh Habib and central leaders.

The political party will get opinion from the party’s vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi via telephone call.

It was learnt that PTI will forward the names for the Punjab caretaker set-up to Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi. After receiving recommendations from PTI, Pervaiz Elahi will begin the constitutional process of consulting the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz from tomorrow.

Earlier, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry urged the governor to immediately notify the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, adding that the opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz is being contacted to seek names for the caretaker government.

While addressing a press conference today, Fawad Chaudhry said that they decided to dissolve the Punjab Assembly yesterday and Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman will hopefully sign the summary.

Fawad urged the governor to not wait for 48 hours for signing the summary and issuing a notification regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

“[The Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly] Hamza Shehbaz is being contacted to seek names for the caretaker government. We are hoping that impartial names will come forth to hold free and fair elections.”

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had scheduled to arrive in Lahore today but he could not reach here owing to bad weather. “KP CM has also prepared the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.”

Fawad said that the order regarding the KP Assembly’s dissolution will also be issued soon.

