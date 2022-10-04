PTI submits reference against Yousaf Raza Gilani in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted reference against Pakistan People’s Party Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani with chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, ARY News reported.

Reference moved by Opposition Leader in Sindh, Shehzad Waseem is signed by Azam Swati, Faisal Javed, Mohsin Leghari and other PTI senators.

The reference submitted by PTI lawmakers has raised questions about the credibility of Yousaf Raza Gilani.

The PPP senator is accused of misuse of his power as the prime minister, who gave away expensive vehicles to former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from Toshakhana.

Read more: NAB reference against Yousuf Raza Gilani returned after recent amends

The PTI lawmakers have urged the chairman Senate to forward the reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to deseat Gilani as he violated the oath of his office as prime minister.

Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani reached the reference and assured the PTI lawmakers to look into it as per law.

Comments