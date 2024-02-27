PTI founder supports President Alvi’s decision of not summoning NA session

Rawalpindi: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder on Tuesday said that President Arif Alvi did the right thing by not summoning the National Assembly (NA) session, ARY News reported.

The former premier said this during an informal interaction with journalists at Adiala Jail on Tuesday. He claimed PTI won the election, but ‘rigging’ was done to ‘snatch’ PTI’s seats.

Founder PTI said there could be no greater theft than the public mandate, the whole nation is saying that a ‘rigged 20-seater is being made prime minister’. He reiterated his demand for the resignation of the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Former prime minister Imran Khan alleged the caretaker governments were also against PTI, alleging that the Election Commission is still engaged in rigging after the election. He announced a protest on Saturday against the alleged theft of PTI’s mandate in the February 8 elections.

IMF letter

The PTI founder, commenting on the letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said he dictated the letter to the PTI leaders and was not sure about its dispatch to the international lender.

Imran Khan said the letter will be dispatched today to the IMF after meeting with the party leaders as they are scheduled to meet him today.