PTI supremo says will choose death over ‘deal’

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo on Monday said he is ready to ‘die but will not strike any deal or compromise’, ARY News reported.

In his informal conversation with the journalists in Adiala Jail during the open hearing of the cipher case, the former prime minister ruled out speculations about any deal or compromise.

Commenting on the allegations raised by Khawar Maneka against Bushra Bibi, the PTI supremo said he was used to slander the former first lady.

I saw Bushra Bibi on the day our marriage took place, Imran Khan said and added he can say this under oath.

Speaking to the media person today, the former prime minister predicted that his party would win the February 8 polls, adding that he was arrested under the London Plan, which was aimed at bringing Nawaz Sharif back to the country and putting me in jail.

May 9 riots were also part of the London Plan, the former prime minister claimed and added he was ‘illegally’ arrested on that day and later a crackdown was launched on PTI and more than 10,000 workers were arrested.

He also shared that he did not face any difficulties in jail.

Read more: Cipher case: Court to indict PTI supremo, Qureshi on Dec 12

On cipher ‘conspiracy’, the former prime minister stated that he would include former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and US embassy officials as witnesses in his defence in the case.

Referring to his reign, he said that the country’s growth has brought zero from 6.17%۔

Earlier in the day, special court formed under the Official Secrets Act decided to indict the PTI supremo and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a cipher case on December 12.