PTI swings into action to address MWM reservations

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leadership contacted its ally political party, Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM) to address its reservations, ARY News reported on Monday.

Following the instructions of party chief Imran Khan, PTI leaders Shireen Mazari and Asad Umar contacted MWM chief Raja Nasir Abbas.

The PTI leaders assured Abbas of addressing the reservations on a priority basis. Sources told ARY News that MWM showed reservations over Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s policies but not having any differences with the PTI.

Sources said that a joint strategy will be adopted by PTI and MWM on different affairs and Quran board. Moreover, the PTI leadership will also contact the chief minister for last solution to all issues.

Earlier in the day, the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), a coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab, announced that it would not give a vote of confidence to CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

In a statement, the party spokesperson said that the decision was taken after consulting senior leadership of MWM. He stated that the party had reservations about some steps taken by the chief minister.

MPA Syeda Zehra Naqvi would not give the vote of trust to Elahi, he said, adding that PTI leadership has been informed about the development.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is likely to take the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly next week, it emerged.

According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have decided to summon a joint parliamentary meeting of both parties on January 2.

The parliamentary party meeting will decide the strategy for the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence in Punjab Assembly, sources added.

Earlier, legal experts told former prime minister Imran Khan that Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved before January 11.

