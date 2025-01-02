PTI tables two demands as 2nd round of talks with Centre begin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has tabled two key demands during the second round of talks with the government, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI is seeking the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26, as well as the release of PTI founder Imran Khan and other political prisoners.

The in-camera meeting, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, is being held at the Parliament House in Islamabad. Key negotiators from the government side include Federal Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, and Irfan Siddiqui.

PTI has also urged the government not to file additional cases against political prisoners and to ensure that existing cases are decided in accordance with the law. The party has stated that it will not hesitate to launch a protest movement if its demands are not met.

Earlier, PTI set a deadline for the completion of talks with the government, aiming to conclude negotiations by January 31, 2025.

Addressing reporters outside Adiala jail, SIC head Hamid Raza stated that Imran Khan has expressed confidence in the negotiating committee who are working to resolve issues with the Centre.

It’s worth mentioning here that PTI engaged in political dialogue with the government over its various demands. The next round of the political reconciliation talks between the government and PTI began today (January 02).

The government sought a charter of demands from the PTI in the maiden round of talks concluded in the National Assembly.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting in which the representatives of the government and PTI discussed headways over by the current political situation.

The government committee comprised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar.

The opposition committee, on the other hand, included Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.