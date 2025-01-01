PTI ready to protest if talks with govt fail, threatens Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (KP CM) Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is ready for a protest movement if ongoing talks with the government fail.

In his exclusive talk with ARY News, Gandapur said the PTI founder is holding talks with the government for the sake of Pakistan, as government lacks ‘legitimate mandate’ for talks.

Ali Amin Gandapur made it clear that his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is engaged in negotiations with the authorities, emphasizing that if their demands are not met, they will be ready to launch a movement.

He outlined the key demands, including the release of PTI leaders, especially the founder of PTI and other political prisoners.

KP CM called for a commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26, while demanding transparency about Form 47 related to election results, which he claimed the ruling party does not have.

Gandapur further asserted that 2025 would be the year of “Haqiqi Azadi” (Real Freedom) for Pakistan, alleging that the incumbent government is violating the constitution and rule of law.

“If our demands are not addressed, these people will have no place to stay in Pakistan,” Gandapur stated, adding that they would not allow those in power to escape like leaders of Syria and Bangladesh did in the past.

The CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emphasized the importance of public support in their movement, stating that they do not need foreign powers to back them.

He also criticized opposition leaders like Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Haider Hoti, claiming that they themselves acknowledged how PTI’s government was toppled.

Ali Amin Gandapur made a passionate call for accountability, saying, “We will not spare those who loot the country’s wealth.”

Gandapur urged the government to sit down for negotiations and admit their mistakes, warning that if they don’t, PTI will take matters into their own hands.