Ali Muhammad calls for meeting between PTI founder, Nawaz Sharif, Zardari

MARDAN: Ali Muhammad Khan, a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has stated that a meeting between Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, and Asif Ali Zardari could serve as a solution to the country’s political problems.

In a special interview with ARY News, Khan emphasised that the key to resolving all political issues lies in the release of Imran Khan. He believes that the PTI founder’s release would help reduce political tension in the country.

He further added that such a meeting is essential for democracy, noting that discussions between Zardari, Sharif, and Imran Khan are necessary.

Ali Muhammad Khan also called for electoral reforms to be carried out before the upcoming elections, suggesting that changes should be made in the Election Commission as well.

On December 28, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, expressed a similar sentiment when he stated that PTI founder Imran Khan, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari should sit together to resolve Pakistan’s issues.

Addressing a seminar in connection with martyrdom ceremony of Shaheed Khawaja Muhammad Rafique in Lahore, he said attitude of some political parties has been changed after failed protest on November 26 this year.

He expressed the Government’s resolve to make the negotiation process with Opposition successful.

Special Assistant said national issues can only be resolved through talks. He said PML N saved the country from default, even by suffering political setback.

In other news, PTI leader Asad Qaiser reiterated the demand for the release of arrested workers and said the same was communicated to the government in ongoing dialogues.

“During the ongoing dialogues with the government, we insisted on the release of arrested workers. Now, the bowl is in the government’s court, lets see what id decides,” Asad Qaiser said while speaking to the media.

He said that the situation of human rights has drawn attention from the entire Western world. The PTI leader asked the Chief Justice to take notice of the ‘violations’ of human rights in Pakistan. He expressed concern over the ‘division’ among lawyers, stating, “Lawyers need to stand united.”

Asad Qaiser also called for an open trial for the cases related to incident of May 9.

Furthermore, he stated that Imran Khan associates his own release from jail with the release of the workers. On foreign policy, he stressed the need for a reassessment, advocating for negotiations to resolve issues with Afghanistan.