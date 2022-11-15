PTI takes important decisions during Lahore meeting

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken important decisions during an advisory meeting at party chief Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan chaired an advisory meeting at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park, wherein important decisions were taken.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting decided to launch strong campaigns against Senator Azam Swati’s ‘custodial torture’ and killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif. The participants also decided to pursue cypher issue more intensively, they added.

Sources claimed that the party leaders decided to launch campaigns on public level, electronic media and social media. “PTI Members of National and Provincial Assemblies will deliver the party narrative door-to-door in their relevant constituencies,” they added.

The participants also decided to highlight the government’s failed economic policies and rising inflation in the country. “The meeting decided to launch ongoing movement against the government to the Union Council (UC) level,” sources claimed.

The party leaders have decided to increase public pressure to force the government to hold general elections. “Committees will be formed to bring 1.5 to 2 million people to Rawalpindi for long march”, sources said, adding that the performance report of the committees will be given to Imran Khan on a daily basis.

The PTI long march which will resume its journey to Islamabad is currently in Jaranwala. After the gun attack, Imran Khan is addressing the participants of the march via video link on daily basis.

On November 6, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former premier said that he will join the long march from Rawalpindi.

“The march will reach Rawalpindi in the next 10 to 14 days,” he said, adding: “I will be in Rawalpindi to lead the people.”

Imran reiterated that he holds responsible “three men for the attack” on his long march container. PTI Chairman said that he has every right to have them nominated in the FIR.

