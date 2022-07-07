PTI to file disqualification reference against Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to file a reference seeking disqualification of Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb over alleged tax relief to her husband’s tobacco company, ARY News reported.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry while addressing a press conference said that the cigarette agency is represented by Marriyum Aurangzeb’s husband. He also questioned in what capacity the minister participated in the meeting on the industry?

Fawad Chaudhry said that Marriyum had allegedly given her husband billions of rupees tax relief. This is a case of utter dishonesty. Today, PTI has written a letter to the Secretary Cabinet on this issue, the former minister said.

The PTI leader said that they would file a reference regarding the disqualification of Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in this regard.

Read more: PTI reveals what relief did govt give to Marriyum Aurangzeb’s husband

Criticizing the Sharif family, Fawad Chaudhry said whenever Sharifs come into power, billions of rupees are laundered abroad.

Earlier, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in his statement on the social networking website Twitter said that there are half-page advertisements in all newspapers.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the incumbent government of Pakistan is the only government that is supporting the tobacco industry and the reason behind is an Australian citizen Ali Tareen, who is the husband of the “Candy Crush champion”, so more tax relief and loss of billions to the government.

Comments