PTI to hit the streets after Eid: Asad Qaiser

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has said that the party’s core committee has decided to hit the streets after Eidul Fitr with the first rally set for April 13 in Pishin of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The core committee will hold another meeting on April 12 to finalise the matters related to countywide protests, he said during his appearance on ARY News show KHABAR with Meher Bukhari.

The party has also held talks with the Sunni Ittehad Council, Majlis-e-Wadhat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Akhtar Mengal.

Qaiser said that the PTI will also hold talks with Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Liaquat Baloch and Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Accusing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of becoming a party against them, he said that the ECP has failed in its constitutional and legal role and is only limited to keep the PTI out of the system.

Terming the ECP decisions against the PTI condemnable, Qaiser alleged that the electoral watchdog was conducting recounting in constituencies where his party’s candidates had won in an attempt to give the seats to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The former National Assembly Speaker claimed that the ECP was not going for a recount where the PTI’s mandate was allegedly stolen through rigging in the February 8 election.

It is pertinent to mention that the provincial election commissioner postponed the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the application of the opposition members.

Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan after consulting with the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja announced the postponement of Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The opposition members had moved the ECP as the dispute over the swearing-in of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s opposition members elected to reserved seats remained unresolved.

According to him, a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader informed him that attempts were being made to reduce their seats in the assemblies.

Quoting the PPP leader without disclosing his name, the PTI leader said that the attempts were aimed at giving PML-N a majority.

Highlighting the myriad issues facing the country, Qaiser stressed judicial inquiry amid pressure on the judiciary, ECP role and the threats to the PTI leadership.