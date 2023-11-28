PTI to ‘hold’ intra-party elections this week

ISLAMABAD: Following the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is planning to hold intra-party elections this week, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

Sources said that the PTI core committee has decided to hold intra-party elections after consultation with the incarcerated party chairman Imran Khan.

It emerged that the former prime minister will remain PTI chairman unopposed while elections will be held within the party on other designations.

The schedule is expected to be released during the current week, the sources said.

On November 23, the Election Commission of Pakistan ordered the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold intra-party elections within 20 days.

However, the bat would remain the election symbol of the party, the ECP said in its decision on the PTI’s intra-party election that was reserved on September 13.

The election commission had taken notice of the PTI’s intra-party elections. The PTI had submitted details of its party elections on June 08 last year.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has failed to hold transparent intra-party elections,” the electoral body said in its verdict.

An ECP panel headed by commission member Nisar Durrani announced the decision.

The Election Commission had served a notice to the party with regard to the party’s internal restructuring and intra-party elections.