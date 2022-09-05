PTI to hold power show in Peshawar tomorrow

Tuesday, September 6, 2022
PESHAWAR: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address a public gathering in Peshawar on Monday, ARY News reported.

The power show will be held at Ring Road near Motorway.

In a video message, the PTI chief invited the people of Peshawar to attend the rally.

Imran Khan has been holding rallies across the country to push pressure on the incumbent coalition government for early general elections.

Last month, the PTI released a schedule according to which Imran Khan will address 17 jalsas from different cities.

The next political gathering will be on September 7 (Wednesday) in Bhawalnagar, September 8 (Thursday) in Multan, September 9 (Friday) in Sheikupura, September 10 (Saturday) in Gujranwala, and September 11 (Sunday) in Quetta.

