PTI to move Supreme Court against postponement of Punjab by-elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced to move Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone general elections in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar announced that the party will challenge the electoral watchdog’s decision to postpone the date for general elections in Punjab from April 30 to October 8.

The former federal minister said that the ECP has violated the Constitution by postponing the elections, noting that the ECP’s decision was in conflict with the Supreme Court’s orders.

“As per the orders of Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar high courts, the ECP cannot give dates for polls,” he said, questioning under which constitutional provision the commission had changed the date.

Asad Umar further alleged that the election commission has fulfilled the ruling coalition wish to delay the elections. “The ECP cannot give date for election after President Dr Arif Alvi announced it,” he added.

He announced that Barrister Ali Zafar will file a petition in Supreme Court tomorrow, demanding to reschedule the polls on the previous date – April 30.

Meanwhile, Asad Umar said that the PTI would also file a contempt petition against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali for ‘committing Article 6’.

He expressed ‘full confidence’ in Supreme Court, hoping that the election will be held on the same day as it was announced by President Dr Arif Alvi. “We will not let anyone to violate the constitution under any circumstances”, he added.

Taking over the presser, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said the party was moving the top court against the ECP for “breaching the Constitution”. “There is no other option but to hold elections on April 30,” he insisted.

Fawad Chaudhry added that the former ruling party’s petition would seek the court’s order for holding elections in the province as per the previous schedule.

A day earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced to delay of the Punjab by-elections which were scheduled to be held on April 30.

The ECP withdrew the Punjab Election Program notification issued on March 8 and decided to postpone the Punjab election and announced October 08 as the new date for elections in Punjab.

The ECP spokesman said that the president Dr Arif Alvi also been informed about the postponement of elections in Punjab, adding that the new election schedule will release soon.

READ MORE: SC ORDERS TO HOLD ELECTIONS IN PUNJAB, KP IN 90 DAYS

It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi on Friday announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

The announcement from President Alvi comes minutes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for the election in the province in light of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict.

“President Dr Arif Alvi has announced to hold general elections of Punjab Assembly on April 30, Sunday,” tweeted the President’s office.

“The decision was made by the president after considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan,” it added.

Comments