PTI to protest against election ‘rigging’ in Peshawar tomorrow

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to stage protest against alleged rigging in election 2024 in Peshawar tomorrow, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, PTI nominated candidate for Chief Minister KP slot Ali Amin Gandapur headed the meeting regarding alleged rigging in elections in Peshawar.

The meeting decided to protest in Peshawar, which will be staged at Ring Road Gulistan Park and Ali Amin Gandapur will also take part in the protest.

Sources said that the candidates held the Returning Officer, DC Peshawar Afaq Wazir responsible for rigging in Peshawar elections.

Earlier, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Chief Pir Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi, popularly known as Pir Pagara rejected the results of the General Elections 2024 and announced vacate two Sindh Assembly seats.

Pir Pagara said that his party would stage a peaceful protest against the election results and announced a sit-in on February 16 at Hyderabad Bypass.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s election last week did not return a clear majority for anyone but independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister won 92 out of 264 seats, making them the largest group.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.