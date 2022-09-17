PTI to stage a power show in Charsadda today

Charsadda: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to stage a public power show in Charsadda’s Atmanzia Ground, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PTI Chief Imran Khan would address the public gathering.

A 40 ft high, and 16 ft wide stage has been placed on the ground for the public gathering. While separate sections have been allocated for women.

The PTI Chief would visit flood-affected areas of the city ahead of the public gathering.

Also Read: Imran Khan gives message ahead of Charsadda rally

The PTI had also issued a video message ahead of the Charsadda power show saying he will visit the flood-affected areas before addressing the public gathering.

Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI’s message for Charsadda. He will visit flood affected people, and address a public gathering too. pic.twitter.com/GJJIQPonvu — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 16, 2022

Comments