Imran Khan gives message ahead of Charsadda rally

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has given a video message ahead of the Charsadda rally to be held on Saturday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

Imran Khan said in a video message that he was visiting Charsadda tomorrow. The PTI chief said that he will visit the flood-affected areas before addressing a public gathering.

Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI’s message for Charsadda. He will visit flood affected people, and address a public gathering too. pic.twitter.com/GJJIQPonvu — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 16, 2022

He invited the masses to participate in the forthcoming public gathering in which he will give an important message for real independence.

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said in a statement that the nation has decided not to spend their lives in slavery and Imran Khan is struggling to get real independence of the nation. He said that the nation will not accept any kind of slavery at any cost.

Asad Umar said that Imran Khan is going to give an important call soon. He added that the national economy is on the brinks of collapse and the nation is facing worst inflation.

He said that textile industries have started shutting down their operations due to uncertainty in Pakistan. The PTI leader said that difficulties will not be ended by dragging the dilapidated system and PTI could not be stopped from its political struggle by any power.

Umar said that the national economy could not be revived until political stability in the country.

Imran Khan censures coalition government

Earlier, the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan lashed out at the federal government for failing to prevent the country’s economy from going into tailspin.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier – while quoting reports from International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB) – claimed that the ‘imported’ government failed to prevent economy from going into a tailspin despite inheriting a stabilised economy moving on an upward trajectory.

Imran Khan further said: “The Economic Survey identified PTI’s economic performances as the best in 70 years in terms of growth rate (6%), industry, agriculture, employment, construction, exports, remittances and tax collection.”

“Now Pakistan faces unprecedented inflation hitting everyone, unemployment, food insecurity and rupee in freefall,” the PTI Chairman added.

IMF & World Bank Reports show this Imported Govt has failed to prevent economy going into tailspin despite inheriting a stabilised economy moving on an upward trajectory. This was reflected in the Economic Survey which identified our econ performance as the best in past 70 yrs — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 16, 2022

Calling the federal government ‘directionless’, the former prime minister said: “The only achievement of this cabal of crooks has been to get another NRO for the billions they looted from Pakistan.” He also asked who was responsible for a ‘conspiracy’ against Pakistan.

