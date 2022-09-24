PTI to stage power show in Rahim Yar Khan today

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan would address a party power show in Khwaja Rahim Collage of Rahim Yar Khan tonight, ARY News reported.

Preparations are on way for PTI’s power show in south Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan tonight. Imran Khan would announce their political strategy amid the topsy turvy circumstances in the country.

Big screens would be installed in 13 districts of Rahim Yar Khan and multiple other cities to televise Chairman Imran Khan’s speech. A screen will be installed in the Mangal Bazar ground on University road, party sources said.

Party sources told that they would install screens at Islamabad’s F9 park, Lahore’s Liberty Chowk, Rawalpindi’s Lal Haveli, Shehbaz Town Quetta, Kohinoor Plaza Faisalabad, Chungi Multan, Fawara Chowk Jhang, and Paris Road Sialkot.

On September 23, Imran Khan chaired the session of the PTI senators in which they reviewed the political situation of the country. The PTI chairman directed the senators to raise a strong voice against inflation.

“Political uncertainty is disastrous for the national economy which can only be ended through early elections. PTI is the only political party thinking about the better future of the country.”

Khan said, “People are dying of inflation and you [senators] should become the voice of the nation. PTI’s voice should be echoed in the Senate against the inflation.”

