Imran Khan gives important task to PTI senators

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has issued important instructions to the party senators as he intensified his anti-government movement, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan chaired the session of the PTI senators in which they reviewed the political situation of the country. The PTI chairman directed the senators to raise a strong voice against inflation.

“Political uncertainty is disastrous for the national economy which can only be ended through early elections. PTI is the only political party thinking about the better future of the country.”

READ: ‘HAQEEQI AZADI’ MOVEMENT: IMRAN KHAN TO VISIT LAHORE ON SEPT 26



Khan said, “People are dying of inflation and you [senators] should become the voice of the nation. PTI’s voice should be echoed in the Senate against the inflation.”

The PTI leaders have decided to take up four major challenges in the Upper House including revengeful actions of the federal government, violations of human rights, crackdowns on media and harassment of journalists.

The PTI senators will also highlight the deteriorated economic situation and the government’s failures in relief activities in the flood-hit areas.

Imran Khan’s Lahore visit

Imran Khan will visit Lahore on a day-long trip on September 26 (Monday).

During his visit, the prime minister would meet with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, sources said.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS ‘OCCUPANTS WILL NOT GIVE INDEPENDENCE TO NATION’

The PTI Chief, on his Lahore, visit, would also meet with the cabinet members and party leaders. He has also issued important tasks to party leaders, say sources.

It is worth mentioning here that this would be his second visit to the provincial capital within a week. The former premier visited Lahore on September 23.

His trip to the provincial capital comes at a time when speculations about the PML-N filing a vote of no confidence against the PTI government are circulating.

However, on Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to start anti-government movement on September 24.

Comments