Imran Khan says ‘occupants will not give independence to nation’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the occupants will not give real independence to the nation as they enjoyed the benefits of the system, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While addressing new office-bearers at Islamabad’s Jinnah Convention today, Imran Khan said that independence needs sacrifices and struggle as nobody will give independence easily. The occupants in Pakistan will not give independence to the nation easily as they enjoyed the benefits of the system, he added.

Khan said, “I believe that selling consciences is also a kind of shirk (polytheism). A person commits shirk by selling his conscience after leaving the right way.”

“We are leading the biggest movement in the country and we have to get real independence for our country. We have go door-to-door to prepare the people for real independence movement. I will personally check the Islamabad organisation in Saturday’s protest about how many people are joining the demonstration.”

During his address, the PTI chief also gave a befitting response to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. “Rana Sanaullah should know that we were not prepared on May 25. This time, we will be reaching with full preparation and you will fail to find a place to hide in Islamabad.”

“I will never forget the haunting scenes of teargassing women and children during the May 25 peaceful march.”

Yesterday, Imran Khan announced to start the anti-government movement on Saturday.

While addressing the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention outside the Supreme Court (SC) Lahore Registry, Imran Khan appealed to the lawyers to support him when he gives a protest call to the nation.

Khan announced that he is going to start a movement on Saturday for real independence march. “When I give a call, you have to come out with me to get real independence for Pakistan.”

The PTI chief said that the first NRO was awarded by former military ruler Pervaz Musharraf and now the current rulers were dissolving their cases after getting another NRO.

