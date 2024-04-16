PTI to stage a sit-in for party founder’s release

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat has said that the party will soon stage a sit-in for party founder Imran Khan’s release from jail, ARY News reported.

“I can safely say that the release of Imran Khan will become easy if we could stage a sit-in in Islamabad within a month,” he said while speaking during the ARY News show “Eleventh Hour” on Tuesday.

According to Marwat, the release of the PTI founder from jail required political struggle along with legal procedures.

The PTI leader said that the former prime minister and the party were on the same page regarding the decision to begin protests after April 21.

Marwat said that the PTI might begin a march towards Islamabad if the government tried to use force to stop the party workers from protesting across cities.

Marwat revealed that the party was considering taking back a few of its leaders who announced to quit the PTI following the May 9 riots.

While no benchmark has not been set to take back those who left the party after the May 9 riots, Imran Khan has mentioned that two to three people might be allowed to return, he said.

However, there is a strong stance that those who released a statement against the PTI should not be part of the party, the PTI leader added.

Usman Dar’s name has come forward as his family has suffered heavily, he said, adding that Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Nawaz Awan and Aon Abbas are also among those considered to be taken back by the PTI.

On Fawad Chaudhry, the PTI leader said that the former party leader has attempted to rejoin the party, however, the party workers are against it.

Sher Afzal Marwat alleged that former finance minister Asad Umar quit the party after he was promised to be released from the cipher case.

The PTI leader revealed that he had attempted to convince the party leadership of taking back Umar, however, Imran Khan decided against it.