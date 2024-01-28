PTI unveils manifesto for election 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has unveiled its manifesto for general elections 2024, ARY News reported.

In a press conference, PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan presented the party’s manifesto, saying that PTI will bring reforms in the education sector and prioritize skill-based education after coming into power.

He said that PTI will propagate independent foreign policy and relations with all countries will be based on Pakistan’s interests.

After coming into power, the tenure of government will be cut to four years as the five-year tenure is more than the required time for a government.

Earlier, the PTI issued a list of the party’s all 22 candidates for the National Assembly from Karachi.

According to the list, Wali Muhammad Mugheri will contest from NA-229 (Malir-I), Dr. Masroor Sial from NA-230 (Malir-II) and Khalid Mehmood Ali from NA-231 (Malir-III). Similarly, Aleem Adil Sheikh was announced from NA-232 (Korangi-I), Advocate Haris Meo from NA-233 (Korangi-II) and Faheem Khan from NA-234 (Korangi-III).

From NA-244 (West-I), Aftab Jahangir will be contesting on the PTI’s ticket while Attaullah Khan and Malik Arif Awan got the tickets from NA 245-(West-II) and NA-246 (West-III) respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that all the candidates nominated by the PTI are contesting as independents and on different symbol after the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan verdict.