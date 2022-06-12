PTI wants immediate elections in the country: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that his party wants immediate elections in the country, ARY News reported.

“I will not sit quietly until the announcement of the election date,” the former prime minister said while talking to a delegation of lawyers hailing from Bar Association Mian Channu.

PTI chairman Imran Khan said elections are the only way forward and the solution to political and economic problems being faced by the country lies in them.

Lauding the participation of the lawyers from South Punjab in the Azadi Long March, Imran Khan said he will soon announce the date for a ‘huge’ long march towards Islamabad against the ‘imported govt’.

Mudasir Raza, president of Mian Channu bar association said PTI chairman Imran Khan will soon announce the date for his address to the bar.

Yesterday, former prime minister Imran Khan had vowed to continue the struggle till the announcement of fresh election date.

Talking to media persons at Bani Gala, Imran Khan said that the only solution to the present political turmoil is the announcement of immediate elections in the country.

“Seems like ‘powerful circles are also worried due to ongoing political and economic turmoil in Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying. Imran Khan predicted that the government would be sent packing in 30 or 45 days.

