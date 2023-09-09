PTI wins in GBLA-13 by-election

ASTORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Khurshid Khan clinched victory in Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly GBLA-13- Astore-1 by-election, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI candidate Khurshid Khan secured 6219 votes while PML-N’s Rana Farman Ali took 5225 votes in the GBLA-13 by-election.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denotified Khalid Khursheed as Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, Chief Election Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan denotified Khalid Khursheed and the de-notify notification was issued by the ECP office.

Earlier, the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court had disqualified Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed Khan in a fake degree case.

The petitioner had argued that Khursheed’s law degree was fake and he should be disqualified under Articles 62 and 63. Khursheed claimed to have received a law degree from London but it could not be verified.

Khalid Khursheed was in office since December 2020 and has been a close aide of PTI chairman.

